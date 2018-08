We can never have too much Chick-Fil-A! Those delicious sandwiches and nuggets are incredible!!! So now you can get that awesome food within walking distance!

A Chick-fil-A is opening in Merritt Island, Florida tomorrow, and it’s 587 feet from another Chick-fil-A.

Why would they do that? Well, one of them is inside of a mall, and the other one’s in the mall parking lot. And they’ll both still probably be crowded.