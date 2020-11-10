‘Let Him Go’ Tops North American Box Office With $4.1M Opening Weekend

The Kevin Costner/Diane Lane drama Let Him Go is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $4.1 million in receipts.

“Let Him Go” stars Kevin Costner as a retired sheriff and Diane Lane as his wife. The couple leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living in the Dakotas, which ends in violence. Lesley Manville, who scored an Oscar nomination for her work in another Focus release, 2017 “Phantom Thread,” co-stars. “Let Him Go” was written and directed by Thomas Bezucha, the filmmaker behind “The Family Stone.”

Coming in at No. 2 on the weekend roster was Come Play with $1.7 million, followed by The War with Grandpa at No. 3 with $1.5 million, Honest Thief at No. 4 with $1.1 million and Tenet at No. 5 with $905,000. Rounding out the top tier was the re-release of Toy Story at No. 6 with $505,000, The Empty Man at No. 7 with $277,000, Spell at No. 8 with $150,000, The New Mutants at No. 9 with $110,000 and Love and Monsters at No. 10 with $100,000.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com