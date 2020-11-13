Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Akins to Co-Host “CMA Country Christmas” TV Special

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins will co-host the 11th annual CMA Country Christmas TV special. The show, which was previously-recorded, will air on ABC on Nov. 30th.

This year’s show represents the first time the couple have hosted the event. Past emcees of the holiday extravaganza have included Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, and Jennifer Nettles (2010-2016).

CMA Country Christmas 2020 is scheduled to air on Nov. 30 on ABC at 9PM ET. Further details, including the show’s performance lineup, have yet to be announced.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com