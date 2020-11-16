Washington Governor Imposes New Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

On Sunday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced extensive new restrictions on gatherings and businesses to combat a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The restrictions, most of which will take effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. and last for one month, include a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars. It comes as the average daily tally for cases has doubled in the past two weeks. Inslee said at a news conference: “The spike in cases means, unfortunately, the time has come to reinstate restrictions on activities statewide to preserve the public’s well-being and to save lives.”

Inslee said indoor gatherings will be prohibited outside one’s household and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people. Religious services and in-store retail will be limited to 25% occupancy, while fitness gyms must halt indoor services, and youth and adult sports will be restricted to activities outdoors.

