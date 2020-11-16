Will Smith Reveals New “Fresh Prince” Trailer And Release Date

Will Smith has revealed the release date of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” reunion special, and posted the trailer on YouTube. “You not ready for this trailer,” Smith said in the first few seconds of the video. “You couldn’t be ready for this trailer. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The date announced is November 19, when the reunion debuts on HBO Max in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary. The video features cast members such as Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell and Alfonso Ribeiro and combines moments from the TV series with shots of the cast around a couch together rehashing behind the scenes secrets and memorable moments while filming the TV show.

The trailer teases also shows the cast discuss the late James Avery, the actor who played father-figure Uncle Phil on the show and who passed away six years ago from complications after an open heart surgery.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com