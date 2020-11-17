ABC Announces Disney Holiday Singalong With Katy Perry, Chloe X Halle and More

ABC announced that BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry and more will be featured in “The Disney Holiday Singalong.”

Chloe x Halle, Julianne and Derek Hough, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Pink, Kerry Washington, Hayley Erbert, Ciara and Leslie Odom Jr. will also be taking part. In addition, cast members from the Broadway performances of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” as well as from the touring “Frozen” musical will join the shjow to perform “Let It Go.” Additional artists set to appear on “The Disney Holiday Singalong” will be announced closer to the premiere date.

The Disney Holiday Singalong takes place on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com