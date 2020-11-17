Moderna Says Preliminary Trial Data Shows Coronavirus Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective

Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data shows its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19. The analysis evaluated 95 confirmed Covid-19 infections among the trial’s 30,000 participants. Moderna, which developed its vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said 90 cases of Covid-19 were observed in the placebo group versus five cases observed in the group that received its two-dose vaccine. That resulted in an estimated vaccine efficacy of 94.5%, it said.

The announcement comes on the heels of similar news last week from Pfizer’s late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial as pharmaceutical companies race to find ways to prevent the virus, which has spread to more than 54.4 million people Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that U.S. Food and Drug Administration will move “as quickly as possible” to clear Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines for emergency use.

Moderna said it plans to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in “the coming weeks.” The trial will continue to accrue additional data relevant to safety and efficacy even after an application is submitted, the company said. By the end of the year, Moderna expects to have approximately 20 million doses of the vaccine ready to ship in the U.S

Editorial credit: rafapress / Shutterstock.com