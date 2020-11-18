Garth Brooks And Wife Trisha Yearwood Announce New CBS Holiday Concert Special

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have announced a new Christmas TV special titled Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, set to air on CBS. The program follows the successful Garth and Trisha: Live By Request! special that premiered on the same network in April.

The couple’s new Holiday Concert Event will have Brooks and Yearwood also taking viewer requests for tunes. From their home studio, they will sing seasonal songs “for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays,” according to a press release. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the program will be produced with minimal crew, and no live audience members will be in attendance.

You can watch Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event on CBS on Dec. 20, at 8:30PM ET.

