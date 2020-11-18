Second Oldest Senator, Chuck Grassley, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican, who is the second-oldest senator at 87 years old, learned of his diagnosis while he was already in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

Grassley tweeted, “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll be following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon.”

Grassley is the sixth U.S. senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus.Twenty-one members of the U.S. House of Representatives also have tested positive.

Due to his age, Grassley is at high risk for experiencing severe complications from COVID-19. People who are 85 or older account for 32.3% of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the most of all age groups, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

