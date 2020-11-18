Sylvester Stallone Joins Cast Of Upcoming ‘The Suicide Squad’

Director James Gunn has revealed that Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of “The Suicide Squad.” Gunn shared on Instagram, “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”

Stallone posted on his own Instagram, captioning a photo of a Deadline report: “Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.”

The extent of Stallone’s role remains unclear. Stallone previously worked with Gunn on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2,” in which he played Stakar Ogord. Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Idris Elba, Pete Davidson and John Cena will also star.

“The Suicide Squad” is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

