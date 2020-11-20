President Trump To Meet With Michigan GOP Leaders Over Election Results

President Donald Trump has invited Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday, according to a report from The Associated Press.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, were invited by Trump to the White House and have agreed to go. The expected visit comes as the Trump campaign and the Republican party continue legal efforts to discredit and delay certification of election results that named President-elect Joe Biden winner in Michigan by more than 140,000 votes. None of the lawsuits challenging Michigan’s election process have won a court battle yet.

On Thursday, the Trump campaign dismissed one of its two lawsuits seeking to stop Michigan’s votes from being certified. “This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

