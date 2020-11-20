Take a Look At Chloe Moretz In New ‘Tom & Jerry’ Movie Trailer

Chloe Moretz is starring in the upcoming new Tom & Jerry movie, a mix of live action and the classic animation. Also starring in the film include Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong.

A synopsis reads: one of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom and Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

Chloe tweeted, along with the trailer, “Here it is!!!! So happy to finally share this :)”

Tom & Jerry hits theaters on March 5, 2021. Take a look at the trailer at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com