Two Killed And Two Injured In Nebraska Sonic Drive-In Shooting

Two people were killed and two were injured after a shooting at a Bellevue, Nebraska, Sonic Drive-In over the weekend. Officers received a call on Saturday evening of a possible bomb inside a truck at the restaurant, police said in a press release. When police responded, they found the four gunshot wound victims, according to a statement released by the City of Bellevue Police Department.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown. The suspect, Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., 23, was arrested and booked at the Sarpy County Jail for two counts of first degree murder and one count of arson, according to a City of Bellevue Police Department press release. Silva was accused of identity theft last Wednesday after ordering food from the Sonic app. At that time, Silva was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, and three firearms were discovered at the time. It was not immediately clear if those firearms were returned to Silva or if those firearms were the ones used in the shooting on Saturday.

The four victims have not been identified yet, pending family notification. Police said there was no additional information to release at this time. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to officials.

