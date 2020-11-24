Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent Teaming Up To Produce ABC Comedy ‘Family Affair’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mary J. Blige are teaming to produce a comedy for ABC. The two artists also collaborate on Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost and will be the team behind Family Affair, about a musician who’s suddenly put into a parental role. The network has committed to a pilot for the single-camera show from ABC Signature and writers Devon and Ranada Shepard.

Family Affair is the second project at ABC helmed by Jackson, who’s also an executive producer of the network’s drama For Life. The new show will center on A-ron, a faded R&B star whose bachelor life is upended when he’s saddled with raising his sister’s four children. Feeling overwhelmed, A-ron soon discovers that musical talent runs in the family and takes on the challenges of both managing a music group and raising a family.

