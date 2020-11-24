Michigan Election Officials Vote To Certify Joe Biden As Winner Of Presidential Election

On Monday, Michigan election officials certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state, another setback for President Donald Trump’s efforts challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election through lawsuits and unsupported claims of fraud. The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed the results on a 3-0 vote with one abstention. Allies of Trump and losing GOP Senate candidate John James had urged the panel to delay voting for two weeks. Under Michigan law, Biden claims all 16 electoral votes. Biden won by 2.8 percentage points — a larger margin than in other states where Trump is contesting the results like Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement: “The people of Michigan have spoken. President-elect Biden won the State of Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and he will be our next president on January 20th.”

The Trump legal team dismissed the certification as “simply a procedural step” and insisted it would fight on. However thus far, Trump’s challenges and baseless allegations of widespread conspiracy and fraud have been met with rejection as states move forward with confirming their results.

