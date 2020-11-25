President-elect Biden Formally Introduces National Security And Foreign Policy Team

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris formally announced their team of foreign policy and national security officials. Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden and Harris were joined on stage by their picks, including Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejando Mayorkas and Avril Haines, Biden’s pick for director of national intelligence.

Also joining the group were Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s nominee for U.N. ambassador; Jake Sullivan, nominee for national security adviser; and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who will be joining the Biden administration as the special presidential envoy for climate.

Biden said the picks he unveiled represented “an unrelenting belief in the promise of America” and looked ahead to the next step in the nomination process: Senate confirmation, saying, “I hope these outstanding nominees receive a prompt hearing, and that we can work across the aisle in good faith to move forward for the country. Let’s begin that work to heal and unite, to heal and unite America, as well as the world.”

Editorial credit: Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com