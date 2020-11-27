Morgan Wallen Tapped Again As Musical Guest On “Saturday Night Live’

Morgan Wallen will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 10, said Morgan via Twitter, with the caption, “Let’s try this again.”

Morgan was originally slated to perform on SNL on Oct. 10, but was dismissed from the show after multiple videos surfaced of him ignoring social distancing protocols while in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 3 for the University of Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game. Morgan appeared in numerous TikTok videos that showed him partying at a bar, kissing women, performing at a house party and more—all without a mask.

Morgan will take the stage for two performances on Dec. 5, with Jason Bateman hosting the long-running late night comedy show.

