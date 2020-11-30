President-elect Biden Selects All-Female White House Senior Communications Team

On Sunday, President-elect Joe Biden announced an all-female White House senior communications team. In a statement, Biden’s transition team issued a statement declaring the team the “first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Former President Barack Obama’s White House communications director, Jen Psaki will serve as White House press secretary, Biden announced. Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager and communications director for Biden’s campaign will be the new White House communications director and Pili Tobar, Biden’s communications director for coalitions, will serve as deputy White House communications director.

Senior Biden campaign adviser and chief of staff to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as principal deputy press secretary. Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne — both senior advisers on Biden’s campaign — will serve as chief spokesperson for the vice president and communications director for the vice president respectively. Communications director for first lady Jill Biden will be filled by Elizabeth E. Alexander, another Biden campaign senior adviser.

