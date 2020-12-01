Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children in Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander, amid her divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson and Blackstock will continue to share physical and legal custody of their kids, but Clarkson now has primary physical custody. Blackstock will video chat with River and Remington “at a mutually agreed upon time” daily, per the judge’s ruling. Clarkson, River and Remington are currently living in the Los Angeles area, where Blackstock will visit the children. Blackstock is currently living in Montana.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, a talent manager, in June; they’d been married since October of 2013. He is the son of Narvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire’s ex-husband, making him her stepson and Clarkson and McEntire in-laws. The couple have kept their divorce proceedings private in an effort to protect their children. In addition to River and Remington, Blackstock has two children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous relationship.

