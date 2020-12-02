‘Juno’ Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

33-year-old Oscar nominated actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender. On Tuesday, Page posted a statement on Twitter, writing, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Page, known formerly as Ellen from the 2007 breakout film Juno, said he was feeling “overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” adding, “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page’s wife, dancer Emma Portner, shared his statement on her own Instagram account, writing, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.” Page and Portner, 24, tied the knot last year.

‘Juno’ star Elliot Page shares transgender identity Via rss.cnn.com Meet Elliot Page. On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated star of movies like “Juno” and “X-Men: Days of…

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com