Hardy Scores First No. 1 Single With “One Beer” Featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

December 3, 2020 Staff Country Daypop

Michael Hardy, known professionally as Hardy, scored his first No. 1 single as an artist with “One Beer,” featuring Devin Dawson and Lauren Alaina. 

Penned by Hardy, Hillary Lindsey and Jake Mitchel, “One Beer” is the lead single from Hardy’s 2020 album, A Rock. Before his success as a singer, Hardy earned praised as one of Nashville’s hottest songwriters, co-writing recent No. 1 singles “God’s Country” (Blake Shelton), “Simple” (Florida Georgia Line) and “Up Down” (Morgan Wallen). 

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com