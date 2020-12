Gary Allan has dropped his new video for “Waste of a Whiskey Drink.”

The video, directed by Peter Zavadil, features Gary as a bartender at The Crying Wolf, a favorite dive bar in East Nashville.

Watch Gary’s new video for Waste of a Whiskey Drink on YouTube.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com