Florida Georgia Line to Release New Album “Life Rolls On”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line announced they will release their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, on Feb. 12. The upcoming album is the follow-up to FGL’s 2019’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, which featured the No. 1 hit, “Simple,” as well as hits, “Talk You Out of It” and “Blessings.”

The duo revealed the new album news via Instagram : “It’s time y’all! Humbled and excited to announce our fifth studio album, #LifeRollsOn, is out February 12th! This year has been a wild ride and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, you have to keep your head up high. This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now and we can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Hit the link in bio to pre-order now and get a bunch of tracks instantly #FGL5 #letsgooooo.”

The 16-track Life Rolls On album will feature the current Top 20 single, “Long Live,” as well as the hit song “I Love My Country.”

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com