President Trump’s Personal Attorney Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19. Trump delivered the news by tweet, writing “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani, 76, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday. His son, Andrew Giuliani, tweeted that his father was “resting, getting great care and feeling well,” adding, “Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being.”

Giuliani is the most recent in a list of close Trump associates who have tested positive for the virus. He appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” just an hour before his diagnosis was announced. Giuliani has made multiple public appearances within the last week, including one at a Michigan State House panel and another at a Georgia State Senate hearing, speaking in close proximity to others without a mask.

Since Election Day, Giuliani has traveled the country challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in key states, holding large gatherings and ignoring public health guidelines, like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Editorial credit: mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com