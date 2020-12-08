Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant Join Netflix Comedy Event ‘Death to 2020’

On Monday, Netflix announced on social media that Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant have joined the Netflix comedy event Death to 2020. Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery will also appear in the special from the creators of Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. Black Mirror moved to Netflix in Season 3 and released its fifth season in 2019.

Death to 2020 is a documentary-style special that will combine footage of real-life events from this year with commentary from fictitious “renowned” experts. Netflix said in an official synopsis: “Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?”

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com