Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, And More To Appear Virtually At Cyndi Lauper’s “Home for the Holidays” Benefit Concert

Cyndi Lauper has revealed the lineup for her annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert. The virtual show will feature appearances and performances from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Dolly Parton, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Cher, Henry Rollins, and more.

Home the Holidays premieres on TikTok on Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The concert will also broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Cyndi Lauper’s concert supports True Colors United, which works to prevent homelessness in the LGBTQ+ youth community.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com