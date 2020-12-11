Take a Look at Trace Adkins’ Video For “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy”

Trace Adkins has debuted his new music video for the title track from his EP “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy.” Adkins celebrated the release of his EP Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy in October with a special performance of lead single “Better Off” from the Grand Ole Opry.

The video for “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy” follows the day in the life of the Dailey family, featuring a hardworking father as the modern-day cowboy at his small business Dailey Tree Care, based in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and the love he shares with his wife and four kids as Adkins portrays the cowboys of the old west in black and white.

You can take a look at the video for Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com