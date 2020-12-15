Tim McGraw Releases “It Wasn’t His Child”

Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of “It Wasn’t His Child” today. McGraw first performed the Christmas standard at the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway and most recently reprised it on this year’s CMA Country Christmas, which will re-air December 21 at 10/9c on ABC.

The release of “It Wasn’t His Child” follows up McGraw’s release of his 16th studio album Here On Earth, which marked his 4th straight decade with a #1 album on the Billboard Country Album chart.

You can take a listen to It Wasn’t His Child at your streaming service of choice: here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com