President-elect Joe Biden To Select Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary.

Buttigieg, who competed with Biden for the democratic presidential nomination before dropping out and endorsing him, would be the first LGBTQ Cabinet secretary if confirmed by the Senate. The Transportation Department will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden’s infrastructure plans. The department distributes hundreds of billions of dollars in federal highway funding and regulates aviation, railroads and busing.

Buttigieg was once near the front of the pack for the Democratic nomination, regularly polling ahead of many other long-established members of the Democratic Party.

