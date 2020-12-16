The Sopranos Cast Announces Virtual Reunion For Firefighters Fundraiser

The cast and creators of The Sopranos will reunite for a special livestream fundraiser benefiting Friends of Firefighters, which provides mental health services and support to active and retired New York City firefighters and their families. The event will air this Friday, December 18th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the Twitch page of the fundraising platform, Tiltify.

Participants include cast members Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, and Steven Van Zandt. Creator David Chase and writer Terence Winter will also take part, and the cast will read a new sketch the duo wrote specifically for the event. During the livestream, fans can donate to Friends of Firefighters via the event’s Tiltify page starting Monday, December 14th.

The reunion marks the first time the majority of The Sopranos cast has gotten together since last year’s 20th-anniversary festivities. Next year, a long-awaited Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark is set for release on March 12th.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com