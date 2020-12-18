‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Reboot Is Coming From Seth MacFarlane

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane will produce a reboot of the ’80s comedy classic Revenge of the Nerds. The reboot for 20th Century will reportedly star The Lucas Brothers, who will also serve as writers for the project.

According to Variety: “The upcoming version won’t be a remake of the 1984 comedy, which hasn’t aged all that well and has been criticized in recent years for depictions of rape. Instead, the contemporary reimagining will pontificate about today’s nerd culture and what even constitutes a geek in the 21st century.”

Revenge of the Nerds original cast included Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Timothy Busfield, and Curtis Armstrong as Booger.

Seth MacFarlane Is Making a Revenge of the Nerds Reboot Via consequenceofsound.net Keith and Kenny Lucas (of 22 Jump Street Fame) will star in the film. Seth MacFarlane Is Making…

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com