Congress Reaches Deal on $900B Coronavirus Relief Package

The U.S. Senate reached a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package on Sunday. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday evening that lawmakers had come to an agreement on a COVID-19 aid package and a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill but did not provide details. A vote could be delayed until Monday because several senators would need to return to town,

On Friday, Congress had adopted a two-day short-term funding extension to prevent a government shutdown. The relief contains direct stimulus checks between $600 and $700. The package also includes $300 per week in jobless benefits, $330 billion for small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and several billion dollars for vaccine distribution.

