Maren Morris Cancels ‘RVSP Tour’ For 2021

Maren Morris took to social media to announce the cancellation of her 2021 RSVP: The Tour. Fans who had purchased tickets for the RSVP tour will receive a full refund.

Morris wrote: “Hi, Darlings. There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year. With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RVSP tour. You will receive a full refund at point of purchase. I truly appreciate your patience on this. I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon. Love you so much. -M”

Morris’s 2021 RSVP tour was set to stop at 17 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada between April and July.

