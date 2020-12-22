President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill got vaccinated Monday against COVID-19. The couple each received shots at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware, and will need another round of the vaccinations developed by Pfizer-BioNTech in about 21 days.

The President-elect had said he wanted to receive the shot publicly to boost confidence in it. After rolling up the left sleeve of his shirt and receiving the shot, Biden said, “I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot. So is Jill.” However, Biden added that he didn’t want to cut in line ahead of health care professionals who are the first to receive it. “The administration deserves some credit, getting us off the ground with Operation Warp Speed,” Biden said.

Vice President Mike Pence; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., each got their shots Friday. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to receive her vaccination next week, the transition announced.

Editorial credit: vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com