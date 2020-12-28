Authorities Identify Nashville Bomber After Found In Wreckage

On Sunday, authorities in Nashville identified the bomber, Anthony Quinn Warner, as responsible for an explosion on Christmas morning damaging dozens of businesses in the city’s downtown area.
During a press conference Sunday, investigators declared that they matched human remains at the scene to the 63-year-old Warner’s DNA and matched a vehicle identification number to a registration associated with him. The RV exploded in downtown Nashville on Friday after broadcasting a warning message advising people to leave the area 15 minutes before the blast that damaged 41 businesses, including historic buildings in the area. Authorities did not provide any insight on a possible motive for the explosion, however, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on Sunday that the presence of an AT&T building in the area of Friday’s blast may have indicated it was intended as an attack on the service.
In a statement Sunday afternoon, AT&T said that more than 75% of mobility sites affected by Friday’s explosion had been restored.
