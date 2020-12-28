Country Music Reacts to Christmas Day Bombing in Nashville

Nashville was hit with tragedy on Christmas Day when an explosion rocked downtown’s 2nd Avenue, just steps away from the honky-tonks on Lower Broadway. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said that the 6:30 a.m. bombing on Dec. 25 was an attack on infrastructure. The explosion went off outside the AT&T building which led to cell service outages across the city, and flights were grounded at the Nashville airport. As of Sunday, a motive had not been released by investigators.

Over the weekend, many country stars posted about the incident. Along with many others, Brad Paisley said: “Tough year for Nashville.Be safe everyone.#merrychristmas.” Little Big Town posted: “Merry Christmas! Thinking of our beautiful hometown we love so much. We are beyond grateful to our first responders for your dedication and bravery. Our prayers and love are with all those serving our community. #NashvilleStrong.” Tim McGraw added: “Trying to find the words….but this is a tough one. Yesterday, on Christmas Morning, the world watched as Nashville was hit by another tragedy. It’s been a year….but we will rise again.” and Carrie Underwood tweeted, “Merry Christmas everyone! And a huge thank you to all the brave first responders in Nashville this morning.”

Editorial credit: f11photo / Shutterstock.com