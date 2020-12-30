Alabama to Perform Free Virtual New Year’s Eve Concert

Alabama will be performing a free New Year’s Eve concert. The iconic country group has joined forces with Camping World for an online concert, which will stream live on Thursday, December 31 at 8 p.m. CT.

Alabama said in a statement: “What better way to start the New Year than to have a free concert on New Year’s Eve for our fans around the world? We are pleased that Marcus Lemonis and our friends at Camping World are presenting this special performance from Nashville, Tennessee. We cannot wait to get back on tour soon, and want to see you in-person. Sit back, relax, crank up the sound, and ‘ROLL ON’ into 2021. Wishing you a very Happy New Year.”

To learn more about the New Year’s Eve performance or to stream it online, click here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com