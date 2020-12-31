Brett Young Announces Caliville Weekend Festival in Summer 2021

Brett Young is heading back to his California roots by hosting Caliville Weekend in Palm Springs next summer, June 18-21.

The four-day experience features live performances, including a headlining show by Brett, along with wellness activities, pool parties, hotel takeovers and more. There will also be a closing night show featuring surprise performers.Ticket packages for the Caliville Weekend are on sale now. Payment plans are available, and tickets are 100% refundable.

Brett is also working on his upcoming album, and its lead single, “Lady,” is currently in the top 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com