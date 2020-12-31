Constance Wu welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu is a new mom. Wu’s manager, Larry Taube, confirmed that Wu, 38, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, over the summer.

Wu has kept out of the public eye during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has her Instagram and Twitter accounts labeled as “defunct.”

Wu played Jessica Huang on the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, which ended in February after six seasons. She also portrayed Rachel Chu in the film Crazy Rich Asians and will reprise the role in a sequel. Kattner performs in the rock band Man Man under the name Honus Honus.

