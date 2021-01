Country music singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny premiered his new song “Bucket List” on New Year’s Day.

Bucket List, co-written with Chris DeStefano and Laura Veltz, is Tenpenny’s first single since “Broken Up” was released last July.

