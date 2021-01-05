‘Wonder Woman 1984’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Wonder Woman 1984 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend in a row, earning an additional $5.5 million. The film, starring Gal Gadot, was simultaneously released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on Dec. 25 in order to reach as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984’s earnings from theatrical screenings in the United States and Canada last weekend was $16.7 million. Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is The Croods: A New Age with $2.2 million, followed by News of the World at No. 3 with $1.7 million, Monster Hunter at No. 4 with $1.3 million and Fatale at No. 5 with $700,000.

