Grammys postpone 2021 Awards Ceremony over increased COVID-19 Concerns

UPDATE: The GRAMMYs have confirmed that the award ceremony has been pushed back to March 14. They said in a statement: “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

* * *

The 2021 Grammys, originally scheduled for January 31st, have been postponed due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19. It’s unclear if original host Trevor Noah is still set to host this year’s show. The Grammys had already been planning the show without an audience, only allowing presenters and performers on-site during the show. Nominated artists wouldn’t have been allowed on-site, similar to the 2020 Emmys where nominees appeared and accepted awards remotely.

California has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases following the holiday season, setting a new single-day record of 74,000 new cases on January 4th.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com