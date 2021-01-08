Katie Couric Announced as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

Katie Couric is temporarily taking over as the host of Jeopardy! Katie will serve as one of the first guest hosts after the final episodes featuring long-time emcee Alex Trebek finish airing this week.

Trebek passed away in November after battling pancreatic cancer. He continued taping episodes after he announced his diagnosis in 2019, filming his final episode only 10 days before his death. Alex shared a message with fans about his future replacement in one of his final interviews.

Jeopardy‘s producers said the show will feature guest-hosts until a permanent replacement has been chosen. Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings will also be hosting episodes of the long-running trivia show.

