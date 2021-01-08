President Trump releases video statement condemning Capitol riots, acknowledging transition of power

Amid calls for his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, President Donald Trump finally spoke out on Thursday, acknowledging that a new administration will take the White House this month. In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday night, Trump said he was “outraged” by the violence in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as his supporters stormed the Capitol building. In addition, he recognized Congress’ decision to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, saying, “A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

However, Trump did remark that he would continue to pursue reforms of the U.S. election laws “to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections,” and delivered a message to his supporters, saying “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Trump’s message came as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for him to be immediately removed from office as pressure mounted on Republicans to support invoking the 25th Amendment.

Editorial credit: Gil Corzo / Shutterstock.com