Capitol Police Officer who responded to insurrection dies while off duty

A Capitol Police Officer who responded to the siege on the Capitol building on Wednesday died while off duty, the U.S. Capitol Police said. 51-year-old Officer Howard Liebengood, who had been with the department since April 2005, died while off duty three days after the riot that saw supporters of President Trump make their way inside the Capitol building as Congress was certifying the results of November’s presidential election.

“We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood,” Gus Apapthansiou, the chairman of Libengood’s police union said. “Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP. This is a tragic day.”

The White House lowered its flags to half-staff on Sunday following the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries while responding to the mob on Sunday. One woman, identified as Ashli Babbit was also shot and killed by authorities at the Capitol during the riot. Three others Rosanne Boyland, Benjamin Philip and Kevin Greeson also died due to medical emergencies.