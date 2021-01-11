Runaway June Singer Jennifer Wayne Marries Austin Moody

Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June married country singer Austin Moody in an intimate ceremony on Florida’s Santa Rosa Beach. The couple, who were engaged just two weeks ago, walked down the aisle on Jan. 9.

“I got to marry my favorite person in the world last night… @theaustinmoody,” Jennifer, who is the granddaughter of silver screen icon John Wayne, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding. “My forever now.” The country music stars required the guests to receive a COVID-19 test before attending.

The newlyweds have known each other for five years, but reconnected after Natalie Stovall, Jennifer’s Runaway June bandmate, connected Austin him with Jennifer.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com