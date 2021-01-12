Lady A remains on top of the charts with “Champagne Night”

Lady A holds the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the second week as “Champagne Night” becomes their 11th career chart-topping hit. It’s the first song from NBC’s primetime series Songland to become a radio single. “Champagne Night” can now be found on the recent expansion of Lady A’s album, the Ocean Deluxe Edition, available here.

“Since we started the journey with ‘Champagne Night’ every step of the process has been so special to us,” Hillary Scott said. “We couldn’t be more thankful for all the support from our fans and friends at Country radio and to Songland for believing in the song as much as we did. I can’t believe we get to start 2021 off with a multi-week No. One….it almost feels unreal!”

Take a listen to “Champagne Night” – here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com