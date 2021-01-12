‘Umbrella Academy’ unveils new cast members joining the series in Season 3

The Umbrella Academy is giving a glimpse of its ‘Sparrow Academy’ cast for Season 3. Streaming service Netflix announced Monday that Justin Cornwall, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David have joined the series.

In the Season 2 finale, the stars of The Umbrella Academy returned to the present day to discover that Reginald (Colm Feore) formed the “Sparrow Academy” instead of the Umbrella Academy. The Sparrows consist of Ben (Justin H. Min) and six others. The new characters join the Umbrella Academy’s Luther (Tom Hopper), aka No. 1, Diego (David Castañeda), aka No. 2, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), aka No. 3, Klaus (Robert Sheehan), aka No. 4, Five (Aidan Gallagher), aka No. 5, Ben (Min), aka No. 6, and Vanya (Elliot Page), aka No. 7.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman shared the title page of the Season 3 premiere last fall, revealing the episode title “Meet the Family.”

Editorial credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com