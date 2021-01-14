HBO Ending ‘Insecure’ After Season 5

HBO announced will be ending the hit series Insecure after the show’s upcoming Season 5. The series, created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, first debuted in 2016. In May 2020, it was revealed that the show had been renewed for a 5th season, but no premiere date has surfaced at this time.

In a statement to Deadline, Rae commented on the end of the series saying that she and co-executive producer Penny Prentice “are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end.” Rae continued, “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

In addition to Rae, Insecure also stars Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Alexander Hodge and Kendrick Sampson. Past stars of the show include Lisa Joyce as Frieda and Y’lan Noel. Many other stars have had recurring or guest roles on Insecure, such as Lil Rel Howery, Neil Brown Jr. and Leon Thomas.