Luke Combs opens up about his battle with anxiety and OCD

Luke Combs appeared on an episode of The Big Interview with Dan Rather, opening up for the first time about his struggles with anxiety dating back to the time he was in middle school.

In an issue that’s becoming more and more commonplace in adolescents and adults, Combs told Rather: “I still have my moments here and there, but it’s something I’ve learned about and something I’ve been able to get ahold of. It’s kind of like a unique form of OCD that I have called Purely Obsessional OCD,” he explains of what is sometimes called Pure-O OCD. It’s more about mental compulsions and intrusive thoughts than the compulsive behaviors usually associated with OCD, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

You can watch the episode of Dan Rather’s “Big Interview” featuring Luke Combs on AXS TV. – here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com